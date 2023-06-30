SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Xavier men’s head basketball coach Sean Miller joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about what the Kings are getting in second round draft pick Colby Jones, why he thinks he will fit Mike Brown’s system with Sacramento, reflects on his junior season as Xavier’s best player, his fit in the NBA, making the jump to the next level, who he compares most to at the professional level and why fans will appreciate his style of play.

