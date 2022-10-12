SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings will have the Ying Yang Twins perform at halftime for their Opening Night on Oct. 19.

Former Kings player Metta World Peace and Brad Miller will also be at Opening Night. They will be signing autographs before the game and will ring the cowbell before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Golden 1 Center to tip-off the regular season of Kings basketball following an eventful off-season and successful Summer League,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “The game will feature a variety of new and engaging entertainment aspects including celebrity appearances, a performance by and mentoring session with the Ying Yang Twins and an exciting After Party in our Sierra Nevada Draught House.”

The Atlanta duo consists of Kaine and D-Roc, who are known for the hit songs “Get Low” and “Salt Shaker.” A pregame Studio Session will also be held by them for local youth and mentors.

At the session, they will talk about their journey and what inspires them. According to the press release, those at the session are connected with the 4 Your Epiphany Foundation, Inc, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Juma Venture, Improve Your Tomorrow and Roberts Family Development Center.

To learn more, visit Kings.com.