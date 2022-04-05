SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State announced Tuesday that David Patrick is the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Patrick brings 17 years of college and international coaching experience. His previous head coaching job was with the University of California, Riverside from 2018 to 2020. Patrick helped turn around the program, leading the Highlanders to their most wins in Division I at 17 in his second season.

The Highlanders went 9-22 the season before Patrick arrived. The program finished eighth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 60.6 points per game during the 2019-20 season.

Patrick, a Bermuda native who moved to Australia at 10 years old, is currently an assistant coach for the Australian National Team.

“I’m ecstatic to be named the new head men’s basketball coach at Sacramento State,” Patrick said in a press release. “After my first conversation with (Sacramento State Director of Athletics) Mark Orr, I could feel his passion and energy for the potential he envisions for Sacramento State Basketball, and his love for the city. I could see the alignment and vision President Nelsen has for Sacramento State athletics, and the positive direction the university is headed.”

This program has all the characteristics to compete for Big Sky Conference championships. I’ve been around winning at every stop of my coaching journey, and that is the DNA I will instill in this program. My number one goal will be to ensure our young men leave Sacramento State with a degree in hand, and they learn to be leaders in their homes and in the community. Sacramento State men’s basketball coach David Patrick

Patrick’s last stop was as the associate head coach with the University of Oklahoma this past season. In the 2020-21 season, Patrick served as the assistant head coach for the University of Arkansas, which appeared in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Patrick also had coaching stints with Nicholls State (2005-06), Saint Mary’s College (2006-10), Louisiana State University (2012-16) and Texas Christian University (2016-18) as an assistant coach. Patrick once served as a scout for the Houston Rockets from 2010 to 2012.

We are thrilled to welcome David to Sacramento State to lead our men’s basketball program. David’s vision for our program and his values as a leader of student-athletes align perfectly with our University. He has a wide range of experience, and a proven track record of recruiting and developing student-athletes to meet their goals. I look forward to building a championship basketball program under his leadership. The future is very bright for Hornet basketball. Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr

Along with scouting talent throughout the country, Patrick is known for recruiting heavily in Australia, New Zealand and Germany. Throughout the years, he’s recruited the likes of Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets), Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) and Patty Mills (Nets).

“Sac State is getting more than a brilliant coach, they are getting a guy who will create a culture of success, support and accountability,” Simmons told Hornet Sports. “I’m excited for the current players to be able to experience a coach who will not only make them better basketball players, but also better men.”

Patrick is the program’s 15th head coach and joins Sac State after an 11-18 season under former interim coach Brandon Laird.

Previously, Jeff Goodman from the website Stadium reported that Sac State interviewed former Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby. The Sacramento Bee later refuted that report, saying Bibby’s camp reached out to Orr and the school, but there wasn’t a formal interview.

Laird served as coach on an interim basis after longtime coach Brain Katz retired in November, citing health concerns. Laird coached under Katz for 10 seasons.

Katz coached the Hornets for 14 seasons and is the winningest coach in the program’s Division I history.