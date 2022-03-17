SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is reportedly out indefinitely with a sprained left foot after Wednesday night’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

KRON4 Sports confirms that Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot that will sideline him indefinitely.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Curry and Celtics Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and Smart rolled on top of Curry’s leg.

Curry initially tried to walk off the pain but left the game after being checked out on the bench.

After halftime, he was ruled out for the rest of the night.

Curry will undergo further tests and is expected to return for the start of the Western Conference playoffs.