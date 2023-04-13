SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Golden State Warriors 4x NBA champion, point guard Stephen Curry, discusses the upcoming playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry discusses how Andrew Wiggins is adjusting back at practice, Kevon Looney playing in all 82 regular season games, competing against his former associate coach Mike Brown and how competitive playoff basketball is.

Game one between the Kings and Warriors from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tips off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.