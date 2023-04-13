(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be available for Game 1 on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr said. It is unknown how much he will play to begin the first-round playoff series.

Wiggins last played on Feb. 13. He has missed every Warriors’ game since dealing with personal family matters.

In 37 games played, the 2022 NBA All-Star selection averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds on 47.3% shooting during the regular season.

With Wiggins’ return, Golden State is closer to being at full strength as the team tries to defend its title. The Warriors will be without forward Andre Iguodala who fractured his left wrist on March 13. He will be re-evaluated next week.

Wiggins was viewed by many as the Warriors’ second-best player behind Finals MVP Stephen Curry during the 2022 NBA Finals. Wiggins averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in six NBA Finals games against Boston.

Game 1 will be at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with a 5:30 p.m. PT tipoff. The game will be televised on ABC.