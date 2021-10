They will be wearing different colored jerseys, but on Oct. 30, men’s basketball players for William Jessup University and U.C. Davis will be on the same team as they take the court against each other.

The game will help their fellow Californians recover from the 963,000-acre Dixie Fire, which devastated communities in five counties.

UC Davis men’s basketball assistant coach Jonathan Metzger-Jones joined Sonseeahray to discuss the special fundraiser.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.