ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – It was a battle of the Tigers in the Capital Valley Conference on Friday night, as Inderkum and Roseville, both were undefeated in league play heading into the game.

Inderkum would cruise to a 55-16 victory over Roseville, who drops to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in league play. Inderkum extends their overall record to 8-1, 5-0 in league.