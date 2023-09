STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Bear Creek opened up league play in the San Joaquin Athletic Association with a 28-21 win over the Chavez Titans in Week 3.

The Bruins improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. They’ll play Weston Ranch next Friday night in Stockton.

The Vikings fell to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in the San Joaquin Athletic Association. They’ll look for their first league win next week against the Linden Lions.