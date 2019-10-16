Bee: Sacramento to be awarded MLS expansion in Monday announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento will be awarded a long-awaited Major League Soccer expansion, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The newspaper cited "sources with direct knowledge of the deal" in their report and said MLS will make a formal announcement Monday.

FOX40 News is working to independently confirm The Bee's report.

Sacramento Republic FC tweeted Tuesday night saying, "We will continue to respect the MLS expansion process and remain confident about the future of our club and our city. We look forward to sharing more information in the days ahead."

MLS said a story published last month reporting the same information was "erroneous."

In an April announcement, the league said it intended to expand to 30 teams and that Sacramento and St. Louis were leading the race for spots 28 and 29. St. Louis landed that 28th spot and was officially awarded its MLS expansion team in August.