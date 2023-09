FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Bella Vista Broncos had little trouble dismissing the winless River Valley Falcons 45-16 on Friday night in Fair Oaks.

With the victory, Bella Vista (3-1) turns its attention to next Friday’s opponent the Antelope Titans, while River Valley (0-5) will have a week off, before returning to action Sept. 29 in Yuba City when they welcome in the Woodcreek Timberwolves.