Bobby Jackson Basketball Academy opens next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In the 12 years since he last played in an NBA game, Stockton Kings head coach Bobby Jackson has done plenty of coaching at the pro level, but he’s also had the desire to coach kids.

“You know, coaching has been my bread-and-butter since I retired, and I find a way to give back by being on the floor. I find peace and gratification while I’m on the floor, but I also love to teach, but I also love to learn,” he said. “Just applying fundamentals that come from the game. You know, giving my expertise that I’ve had, that I’ve gotten through so many coaches that coached me, and now I’m just bringing it to the game and the city I love so much.”

“It’s still crazy, like even 10-plus years out of the league, just going around certain areas of Sacramento with him and seeing how much love he gets. It’s really special and exciting to see the impact he had in the Sacramento area,” said Bobby Jackson’s son Kendrick Jackson.

That’s a huge part of why when the Bobby Jackson Basketball Academy officially opens next week, they are expecting big things.

The group even has spent the last month hosting free, hour-long sessions to work out the kinks.

“We’re getting our feet wet, we’re getting an understanding of what it takes. We’ve got a great curriculum set in place, and we’re looking to blow this thing up by the end of the summer,” Bobby Jackson said.

And he is doing it mostly with the help of his own kids.

“They are helping me tremendously with sign-ins, with taking videos and being my videographer,” Bobby Jackson told FOX40. “So, it’s a family-based business, it’s just a small mom-and-pop, but hopefully it can grow to be something big in the city of Sacramento.”

Bobby Jackson says the plan for the academy is to take it to several different locations throughout Northern California and maybe even into Nevada.

