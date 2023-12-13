(FOX40.COM) — Boxing is slated to make its return to Sacramento State.

University president Luke Wood announced on his Instagram account that the sport will return for the first time since 1961.

“Sacramento State in the 1950s and early 60s had one of the top three boxing programs in the nation,” Wood’s Instagram caption reads. “We are bringing back our collegiate boxing program.”

Sac State used to have to a boxing team from 1955 to 1961, but the NCAA discontinued the sport following its final season, assistant athletic director Brian Berger told FOX40.com

Berger said boxing won’t be sanctioned by the NCAA, as it will return as a club sport under a program called CombatU. Sac State has 18 competitive clubs including as wrestling, rugby, and bass fishing.

Although not sanctioned by the NCAA, club teams compete against other universities in leagues, conferences, and tournaments at the local, regional and national level.

A location for boxing training session is not yet determined, but the plan is for the team to start in the fall of 2024, Berger said. A coach is not yet been named for the boxing team.

During program’s existence, Sac State finished top five nationally from 1957 to 1960, according to NCAA records.

NCAA doesn’t sanction boxing, but there is a national organization called the National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA), which is the country’s governing body for college boxing programs.

For students who are interested in signing up for the boxing program can email the university at combatu@csus.edu.