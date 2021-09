NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has evened his riveting fourth-round match against American Jenson Brooksby at one set apiece.

Brooksby, a wild card ranked 99th, took the first set 6-1. Djokovic came back to take the second set 6-3.

Djokovic is trying to win the calendar-year Grand Slam. Brooksby, a Sacramento native, is trying to become the youngest American man in a major quarterfinal since Andy Roddick at the 2003 Wimbledon.

