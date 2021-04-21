Cal Expo harness racer closing in on 3,000 career wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Local harness racing mainstay Gerry Longo is closing in on a career milestone of 3,000 wins.

This follows a big win for Longo and his horse, Rockin With Lou, in the harness races at Cal Expo Saturday.

“She won the stake race there, the best mares on the ground. She beat them,” Longo said.

Longo’s feat is especially impressive considering his age. Thursday marks his 76th birthday.

Longo has been a mainstay at Cal Expo harness racing for decades of his 55-year career.

Winning is just what he does.

“I don’t like front runners. I really don’t. I like the horse that comes from behind. I try to keep all my horses racing from behind, cause that’s where the money’s at,” Longo told FOX40.

Gerry says hard work is his secret to success and loves every one of his racehorses.

After Cal Expo races wrap up its season this weekend, Longo says he’s not taking any time off.

He’s headed on a summer stretch, first to Minnesota, then Virginia, Kentucky and back to California in November.

He said retirement isn’t in his rear view just yet.

“Well, when I’m not competitive, I’m going to stop driving,” he said. “You know, I just love what I’m doing.”