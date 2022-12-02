SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento women’s soccer club California Storm is joining the United Soccer League Women’s League as one of its six expansion clubs in 2023.

The USL W League announced Thursday that the Storm is one of six expansion clubs to compete in its newly unveiled NorCal Division.

The Storm previously competed in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, where they won four WPSL titles and seven Pac North Conference titles. The Storm recently won the 2022 championship in the WPSL.

“The California Storm is very excited to be part of the launch of the USL W League in California,” Storm Executive Director Jamie Levoy said on the USL W League website. “We need more options for women to play here in the U.S. The USL has proven to be a successful organization that promotes professionalism for the athletes and fans. We look forward to working with them to continue to grow the game for women and inspire the next generation.”

The Storm was founded in 1995 and over the years, the club’s former players include Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain, Sissi do Amor Lima, and Julie Foudy.

The division will also include clubs from Stockton and Turlock. The Stockton Cargo SC will compete in the Division after becoming the league’s first expansion club in California. The Turlock club is named Academica SC and was founded in 1972.

Other expansion clubs in the NorCal division will include Marin FC, the Olympic Club, Pleasantan RAGE, and San Francisco Glen. The division will also include the Oakland Soul.