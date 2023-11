SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento’s Christian Brothers Falcons routed the Yuba City Honkers 42-14 in the Section playoff edition of the “Battle of the Birds” on Friday night.

With the win, Christian Brothers (7-4) advance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. III playoffs where they’ll meet the Woodcreek Wolverines in Roseville next Friday night.