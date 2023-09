SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — In a high-level showdown between two undefeated Capital Athletic League foes, Christian Brothers held on to beat Rio Americano 3-2 in a five-set thriller on Wednesday night.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league play and 17-5, overall. They’ll play host to West Park next Thursday.

The Raiders fall to 2-1 in the Capital Athletic League and 15-3 on the season. They play at Laguna Creek next Thursday.