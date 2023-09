SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Christian Brothers opened up league play with a dominant 3-0 sweep of Del Campo.

The Falcons are 1-0 in the Capital Athletic League and 10-4 overall. They’re next in action on Wednesday when they host Sac High.

The Cougars fall to 0-1 in league play and 1-5 on the season. They’ll visit Sacramento High School on Monday.