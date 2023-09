SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Christian Brothers dominated El Camino on Thursday night 42-0 in a Capital Athletic League showdown.

The Falcons improved to 9-3 on the season with a 2-0 record in league play. They’ll travel to Vista del Lago next Thursday for another league showdown.

For the Eagles, this was just their second game of the season. They’ll look for their first win of the year in a few weeks when they travel to Vista del Lago on Oct. 5.