(KTXL) — Twenty four teams will be competing for a state championship in basketball at the Golden 1 Center this weekend.

In the 12 games that will be played, two of them feature teams from Placer and Calaveras counties.

Colfax vs. Los Osos

In the Division III girls finals, the Colfax Falcons from Placer County will play the Los Osos Grizzlies on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Grizzlies are making the trip to Sacramento from Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California.

The Falcons are looking for their third state title in program history, but are making their first appearance since 1998, according to the California Interscholastic Federation. That year, the program competed in Division IV.

Colfax will make its fourth overall appearance in the state finals and will go into the D-III contest with a 2-1 all-time record in the championship round.

Los Osos is in search of its first state championship after last appearing in a losing effort in 2018. The Grizzlies are entering Friday’s game with a 28-5 record.

The Falcons entered the CIF State playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Northern California Region In D-III. They’ll enter the state finals with a 34-2 record and a Sac-Joaquin Championship this season.

Colfax defeated Riverbank 56-38 in the Division IV title game at the Golden 1 Center on Feb. 24.

Bret Harte vs. Marina

In the Division V girls’ game, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs from Angels Camp in Calaveras County are taking on the Marina Vikings on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Vikings are making their way to Sacramento from Huntington Beach in Orange County.

Both programs are looking for their first state championship, as both squads are appearing in the game for the first time.

According to the CIF, a total of 17 teams are making their first appearance at the state championship games this weekend.

The Bullfrogs entered the Division V playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Northern California Region in D-IV.

They’ll look to capture a state championship after falling short in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V title game to Valley Christian on Feb. 25. Bret Harte lost the Section championship game 71-65 at the Golden 1 Center.