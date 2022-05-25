SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick might be inching closer to an NFL return. According to multiple reports, Kaepernick, 34, is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Yahoo Sports reported the news shortly after, citing their own sources.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said a few weeks ago that he believed in Kaepernick, according to KRON4’s Kate Rooney. The Raiders have been at the forefront on diversity over their history when the late Al Davis was owner by hiring Tom Flores as the second coach of Hispanic descent, Art Shell as the first Black coach in modern history, and Amy Trask as the first female CEO.

The workout will be Kaepernick’s first for an NFL since he was last on the 49ers in 2016. Kaepernick spoke with Seattle head coach Pete Carroll back in March, but an official workout for the team did not end up happening.

More recently, Kaepernick threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of Michigan’s spring football game in April. He was invited by former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh to be an honorary captain of the game. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick while the two were together on the 49ers from 2011-14.

Kaepernick has made it clear his intentions are to make a return to the NFL. He posted workout video on Twitter in March, which has reached over 5 million views.

The Raiders hired head coach Josh McDaniels during the offseason. Starting quarterback Derek Carr signed a three-year extension in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.