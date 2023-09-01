SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a college football game in Fort Worth, Texas and the Rice Owls take on the Texas Longhorns in a college football game in Austin, Texas.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on KTXL, but since KTXL was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KTXL to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KTXL has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KTXL is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KTXL broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Taste Buds Barbeque and Cocktails or Mojo’s Local Tap & Kitchen.

KTXL’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 and complain.