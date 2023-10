ELK GROVE (KTXL) — With just over two weeks left in the regular season, Cosumnes Oaks earned a valuable 3-1 win over Sheldon on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack improved to 2-5 in the Delta League and 4-14 overall. They’ll look for back-to-back wins on Thursday when they host Franklin.

The Huskies are still winless in league play. The loss drops them to 3-10 on the season. Sheldon’s back in action on Thursday when it hosts Elk Grove.