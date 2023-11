STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – In the first round of the high school Division I playoffs in Sac Joaquin Section, Cosumnes Oaks WolfPack came up with the win over the Lincoln Trojans. WolfPack won 37-34 over the Trojans. Up next Cosumnes will face the Folsom Bulldogs.

