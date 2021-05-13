Could the Oakland A’s come to Sacramento? Local expert weighs in

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – On Tuesday, the Oakland A’s said they would start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of Major League Baseball, leading some to wonder if Sacramento could be a potential destination.

“You know, we’re the largest market in the United States with one sports team, and we need a second sports team,” said Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Great Sacramento Economic Council.

The move could put pressure on local officials to finally greenlight a new stadium project that has spent years in limbo, or, like the Warriors and Raiders before them, the A’s could move elsewhere.

“I think it’s a very real possibility,” Broome said of the A’s relocating. “There’s a reason I’ve been calling them for five years. I’ve always thought the A’s should be in Sacramento. It makes all the sense in the world. They don’t lose their fans, they don’t lose their corporate sponsors, they don’t lose their brand and they don’t lose their television market.”

Much like when the NBA told the Kings they needed a new arena to play their home games, the MLB is saying the A’s need a new ballpark to remain competitive.

One location that remains attractive is the Sacramento Kings’ former home, Sleep Train Arena.

“So, I think if you look at a place like Sleep Train, the freeway access, the airport, the water, the sewer, the roads,” Broome explained. “And that was originally built, legend has it, for a Major League Baseball team and an NFL team. That was the original vision.”

In fact, roughly $16 million of infrastructure was built on the site for a 53,000-seat baseball and football stadium adjacent to the arena.

Renderings from architect Rann Haight show the stadium right next to the arena.

“We know Sleep Train is a relatively turnkey site for major sports play because it’s already been designed and built for that,” Broome told FOX40. “So really, they need to meet with the city and start a conversation and see what we can do to help them.”

Broome admitted there has been very little interest thus far in Sacramento from the A’s, who are asking for $1 billion to relocate their team.

He thinks it will take half of that given the current site in Natomas.

“These sports franchises change your whole brand. They change your entire reputation, and if you do them right they create incredible terms,” Broome explained.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum runs through the 2024 season.