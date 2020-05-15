Cup Series rookie Brennan Poole looks forward to NASCAR’s return

(KTXL) — Jeff Gordon has earned more than his share of fan support throughout his racing career.
The Vallejo-native got his start driving quarter midgets on a dirt track in Rio Linda.
As a kid, Brennan Poole not only looked up to Gordon, but he got his start in racing in Rio Linda as well.
“You know, I’ve been able to talk to Jeff a few times now in my professional career and we talked about racing at that dirt track at Capitol,” Poole told FOX40. “It’s just kind of cool to have a similar start as the guy I looked up to for so many years and then to get to chat with him about it was really cool.”
At 28, Poole is a NASCAR Cup Series rookie, driving the number 15 Chevy for Premium Motorsports.
Even though he only has four races under his belt this season, Poole expects to put on an entertaining show with his fellow drivers as NASCAR restarts its season.
“Usually, when we’ve taken a break like this and you go back, we see it every year at Daytona, the racing, everyone’s kind of a little crazy. So, I think the racing and the show is going to be quite entertaining,” he said. “It is going to be a little different without having the fans there. The fans kind of bring a certain energy to the race weekends that are certainly going to be missed.”
Poole said he feels like it’s an opportunity to bring new NASCAR fans in or maybe some older fans of racing that didn’t watch the sport for a while.
“I really feel like it’s a good opportunity to get people re-energized about the sport,” he said. “I think for us as competitors, we see that opportunity and we want to go out there and put on the best show and the best race that we can.”
They’ll have the entire sports-hungry audience to themselves, racing four times during a 10-day stretch.
It all starts this Sunday on FOX40 with the race at Darlington Raceway. Our pre-race show begins at 11 a.m. that day followed by the race itself starting at 12:30 p.m.