Arizona’s Daniel Susac during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

(KTXL) — Roseville native and former Jesuit High School standout Daniel Susac was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Susac, who is currently a catcher for the baseball team at the University of Arizona, was selected with the 19th overall pick after hitting .366 with 12 home runs and 62 RBIs in 64 games with the Wildcats this season.

He’s the first player from the Sacramento-area to get selected in the first round since Elk Grove’s Nick Madrigal was taken at fourth overall in 2018.

Madrigal is currently a member of the Chicago Cubs.

The Jesuit product is the younger brother of Andrew Susac, who played six seasons in the Majors. The older Susac played catcher for the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Andrew Susac is also a product of Jesuit High.

Three picks after the younger Susac was selected, former Woodland High School pitcher Cooper Hjerpe was drafted at No. 22 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

This past season with the Oregon State Beavers, Hjerpe went 11-2 with a 2.53 ERA and threw 161 strikeouts in 103 ⅓ innings. His 161 strikeouts set an Oregon State program record.

On day two of the MLB draft Monday, the Cardinals selected another product from the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Cardinals drafted Oak Ridge product, Pete Hansen, with the No. 97 selection in the third round.

Hansen finished the 2022 season with an 11-3 record, a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 107 ⅔ innings for the Texas University Longhorns.

The MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday with 20 rounds of selections.