FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – In a rematch of last year’s NorCal Regional final, it was Concord’s De la Salle Spartans once again getting the best of the Bulldogs, with Friday’s 14-7 victory over Folsom at Prairie City Stadium.

Folsom (3-2) will turn its attention to their regional rivals, the Oak Ridge Trojans of El Dorado Hills, who will visit the Bulldogs next Friday night, while De la Salle (3-2) will host Oakland’s McClymonds Warriors.