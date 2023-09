LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Loomis’ Del Oro Eagles won their fourth straight game, remaining undefeated on the season with Friday’s 39-7 win over Stockton’s Lincoln Trojans.

Up next, Del Oro will head to Orangevale next Friday night to face the Casa Roble Rams, while the Trojans (2-2) will have next Friday night off before returning Sept. 22 when they visit Manteca’s East Union Lancers.