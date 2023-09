ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) – After trailing 7-3 at halftime to Casa Roble, the Del Oro Golden Eagles came to life in the second half and soared past the Rams 31-13, handing them their first taste of defeat this season and return to Loomis undefeated.

Up next, Del Oro (5-0) will enjoy a week off before visiting the Granite Bay Grizzlies on Sept. 29.