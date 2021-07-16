Drew Robinson, player who survived suicide attempt, retires to join Giants’ front office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The incredible comeback of a professional baseball player who attempted suicide has come to a bittersweet end.

29-year-old Drew Robinson has spent the past two and a half months playing for the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, just one year after he tried to take his own life.

For years, Robinson struggled to make it in the majors, making appearances with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals.

In April of 2020, Robinson shot himself in the head, but survived. Doctors were forced to remove his right eye.

Amazingly, Robinson decided to return to baseball — signing a minor league contract with the Giants.

Robinson hit three homeruns for the Rivercats before announcing his retirement today, but he’s not going far.

He will take on a role in the Giants front office as a mental health advocate.

“Over the last year I’ve promoted self-love and self-care, and the @SFGiants are offering me the opportunity to transition to a role as a mental-health advocate,” Robinson wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” at 1-800-273-8255.