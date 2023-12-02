(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento State Football’s playoff run came to an end after a 34-24 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Hornets end the season with an 8-5 overall record and one playoff win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Early miscues dug a deep hole for Sacramento State, and South Dakota wasted no time capitalizing. Two first-half turnovers for the Hornets led to two quick scores for South Dakota, and Sacramento State quickly found themselves facing a 17-0 deficit.

At the end of the first half, the score was 24-14 in favor of the Coyotes, who have been incredible at home all season long.

The lead proved too insurmountable as both teams scored 10 points in the second half, which gave South Dakota the win and access to the next round of the playoffs.

A rollercoaster season for Sacramento State ended without an FCS championship, but the team gave fans plenty to look forward to next season.

A rollercoaster season for Sacramento State ended without an FCS championship, but the team gave fans plenty to look forward to next season.

Sacramento State was making its fourth straight appearance in the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Running back Marcus Fulcher finishes his career ranked 17th in Sacramento State Football history with 1,449 rushing yards, and 10th with 19 career rushing touchdowns.

Tight End Marshel Martin leaves Sacramento State tied for second with 27 career receiving touchdowns, fourth with 192 career receptions, and fifth in career receiving yards (2,373).

Linebacker Armon Bailey concludes his career with 229 tackles, which ranks 14th in program history.

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett is now eighth in school single-season history with 182 completions this season.

Bennett’s .643 completion percentage (182-283) is the second-best in a single season by a Hornet and the most by a quarterback with at least 200 attempts.

Bennett is also seventh with 2,767 yards of total offense this year.

Wide Receiver Jared Gipson moved into a tie for 20th with 91 career receptions. He is also 15th with 1,421 career receiving yards.