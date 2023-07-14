(KTXL) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is taking place this summer and in the Sacramento area, you can watch most of the matches on FOX40.

The tournament features 32 teams from six different FIFA member associations and will be the first Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation.

The international competition begins on July 20 with three matches, two of which will be hosted by host nations New Zealand and Australia.

The tournament’s opening matches are New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Ireland and Nigeria vs. Canada, all of which will be broadcasted on FOX40.

Fans of the U.S. Women’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX40 in July and August. FOX40 will also broadcast other huge matches of the international tournament.

The U.S. Women’s team is looking to win their third consecutive World Cup championship and fifth overall. No national team, male or female, has won three straight World Cups.

The U.S. is placed in Group E, which includes the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, and they will begin their World Cup run on July 21 against Vietnam. The women will then play the Netherlands on July 26 and wrap up group play against Portugal on Aug. 1.

FOX40 will have special coverage including interviews with analysts and reports regarding the World Cup’s Northern California ties throughout the tournament.

World Cup format?

All 32 national clubs were placed in eight separate groups. Group play will occur from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Aug. 4. The Round of 16 will continue through Aug. 8.

The quarterfinals will start on Aug. 10, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 16, the third-place match on Aug. 19, and the championship on Aug. 20.

World Cup Schedule

Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX40 will broadcast throughout July and August.

Note: Times are PST and matches scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX40 are in bold.

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway, 12 a.m., FOX40

Australia vs. Ireland, 3 a.m., FOX40

Nigeria vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m., FOX40

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m., FS1

Friday, July 21

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 12:30 a.m., FS1

United States vs. Vietnam, 6 p.m., FOX40

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 12 a.m., FS1

England vs. Haiti, 2:30 a.m., FOX40

Denmark vs. China, 5 a.m., FOX40

Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 12:30 a.m., FS1

France vs. Jamaica, 3 a.m., FOX40

Italy vs. Argentina, 11 p.m., FS1

Monday, July 24

Germany vs. Morocco, 1:30 a.m., FS1

Brazil vs. Panama, 4 a.m., FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., FS1

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 10:30 p.m. FS1

Tuesday, July 25

Switzerland vs. Norway, 1 a.m., FS1

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, July 26

Spain vs. Zambia, 12:30 a.m., FS1

Canada vs. Ireland, 5 a.m., FS1

United States vs. the Netherlands, 6 p.m., FOX40

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 12:30 a.m., FS1

Australia vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1

Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 1:30 a.m., FS1

China vs. Haiti, 4 a.m., FS1

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 12:30 a.m., FS1

France vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FOX40

Panama vs. Jamaica, 5:30 a.m., FOX40

South Korea vs. Morocco, 9:30 p.m., FOX40

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 12 a.m., FOX40

Norway vs. Philippines, 12 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Colombia, 2:30 a.m., FS1

Monday, July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 12 a.m., FOX40

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 12 a.m. FS1

Canada vs. Australia, 3 a.m. FOX40

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. the United States, 12 a.m., FOX40

Vietnam vs. the Netherlands, 12 a.m., FS1

China vs. England, 4 a.m., FOX40

Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 12 a.m., FOX40

South Africa vs. Italy, 12 a.m., FS1

Panama vs. France, 3 a.m. FOX40

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FS1

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany, 3 a.m., FOX40

Morocco vs. Colombia, 3 a.m., FS1

Knockout Stage

The matchups won’t be determined after the conclusion of group play.

Below is the schedule for the entire knockout stage. The letters represent the group where the team is from with the number being where they finished in the standings.

Round of 16

Friday, Aug. 4

1A vs. 2C, 10 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Aug. 5

1C vs. 2A, 1 a.m., FS1

1E vs. 2G, 7 p.m., FOX40

Sunday, Aug. 6

1G vs. 2E, 2 a.m., FOX40

Monday, Aug. 7

1D vs. 2B, 12 a.m., FS1

1B vs. 2D, 3:30 a.m. FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F, 1 a.m., FS1

1F vs. 2H, 4 a.m., FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., FOX40

Friday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 a.m., FOX40

Saturday, Aug. 12

TBD vs. TBD, 12 a.m., FOX40

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m., FOX40

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX40

Wednesday, Aug. 16

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX40

Third place match

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX40

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX40