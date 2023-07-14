(KTXL) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is taking place this summer and in the Sacramento area, you can watch most of the matches on FOX40.
The tournament features 32 teams from six different FIFA member associations and will be the first Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation.
The international competition begins on July 20 with three matches, two of which will be hosted by host nations New Zealand and Australia.
The tournament’s opening matches are New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Ireland and Nigeria vs. Canada, all of which will be broadcasted on FOX40.
Fans of the U.S. Women’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX40 in July and August. FOX40 will also broadcast other huge matches of the international tournament.
The U.S. Women’s team is looking to win their third consecutive World Cup championship and fifth overall. No national team, male or female, has won three straight World Cups.
The U.S. is placed in Group E, which includes the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, and they will begin their World Cup run on July 21 against Vietnam. The women will then play the Netherlands on July 26 and wrap up group play against Portugal on Aug. 1.
FOX40 will have special coverage including interviews with analysts and reports regarding the World Cup’s Northern California ties throughout the tournament.
World Cup format?
All 32 national clubs were placed in eight separate groups. Group play will occur from July 20 to Aug. 3.
The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Aug. 4. The Round of 16 will continue through Aug. 8.
The quarterfinals will start on Aug. 10, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 16, the third-place match on Aug. 19, and the championship on Aug. 20.
World Cup Schedule
Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX40 will broadcast throughout July and August.
Note: Times are PST and matches scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX40 are in bold.
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand vs. Norway, 12 a.m., FOX40
Australia vs. Ireland, 3 a.m., FOX40
Nigeria vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m., FOX40
Philippines vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m., FS1
Friday, July 21
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 12:30 a.m., FS1
United States vs. Vietnam, 6 p.m., FOX40
Saturday, July 22
Zambia vs. Japan, 12 a.m., FS1
England vs. Haiti, 2:30 a.m., FOX40
Denmark vs. China, 5 a.m., FOX40
Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 12:30 a.m., FS1
France vs. Jamaica, 3 a.m., FOX40
Italy vs. Argentina, 11 p.m., FS1
Monday, July 24
Germany vs. Morocco, 1:30 a.m., FS1
Brazil vs. Panama, 4 a.m., FS1
Colombia vs. South Korea, 7 p.m., FS1
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 10:30 p.m. FS1
Tuesday, July 25
Switzerland vs. Norway, 1 a.m., FS1
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, July 26
Spain vs. Zambia, 12:30 a.m., FS1
Canada vs. Ireland, 5 a.m., FS1
United States vs. the Netherlands, 6 p.m., FOX40
Thursday, July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 12:30 a.m., FS1
Australia vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1
Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 1:30 a.m., FS1
China vs. Haiti, 4 a.m., FS1
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 12:30 a.m., FS1
France vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FOX40
Panama vs. Jamaica, 5:30 a.m., FOX40
South Korea vs. Morocco, 9:30 p.m., FOX40
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 12 a.m., FOX40
Norway vs. Philippines, 12 a.m., FS1
Germany vs. Colombia, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 12 a.m., FOX40
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 12 a.m. FS1
Canada vs. Australia, 3 a.m. FOX40
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 3 a.m., FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. the United States, 12 a.m., FOX40
Vietnam vs. the Netherlands, 12 a.m., FS1
China vs. England, 4 a.m., FOX40
Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 12 a.m., FOX40
South Africa vs. Italy, 12 a.m., FS1
Panama vs. France, 3 a.m. FOX40
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 3 a.m., FS1
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 3 a.m., FOX40
Morocco vs. Colombia, 3 a.m., FS1
Knockout Stage
The matchups won’t be determined after the conclusion of group play.
Below is the schedule for the entire knockout stage. The letters represent the group where the team is from with the number being where they finished in the standings.
Round of 16
Friday, Aug. 4
1A vs. 2C, 10 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Aug. 5
1C vs. 2A, 1 a.m., FS1
1E vs. 2G, 7 p.m., FOX40
Sunday, Aug. 6
1G vs. 2E, 2 a.m., FOX40
Monday, Aug. 7
1D vs. 2B, 12 a.m., FS1
1B vs. 2D, 3:30 a.m. FS1
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H vs. 2F, 1 a.m., FS1
1F vs. 2H, 4 a.m., FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., FOX40
Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 a.m., FOX40
Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 12 a.m., FOX40
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m., FOX40
Semifinals
Tuesday, Aug. 15
TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX40
Wednesday, Aug. 16
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX40
Third place match
Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 1 a.m., FOX40
Final
Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m., FOX40