SACRAMENTO (FOX40.COM) — For the best of the best, they can make the seemingly impossible look routine and easy. For Lee Neves, the owner, president and CEO of the Stockton Cargo, that’s what he saw from Gianna Hall.

“She’s someone who stood out,” Neves said. “I mean, the skill she has on the ball. And not only that, the enthusiasm that she plays the game with, it’s not just a job. It’s not a chore. And this goes for everyone on our team. They love the game of soccer and it shows when they’re out there on the field. But I mean, you could tell in practice, in games that she was special.”

The Stockton Cargo are a pre-professional team in the USL W. They just wrapped up their inaugural season, but had to play the second half of their schedule without Hall, one of the best players on the roster.

“She really is a pretty creative and sneakily speedy midfielder and winger,” Neves said. “She would just zip right down the sideline, and her ball handling and especially her crossing kills were just really, really extraordinary.”

That skillset and the ease with which she plays helped Hall, a Sacramento native, earn some playing time with the Panama National Team earlier this summer before they made their World Cup debut.

“Everyone was ecstatic,” Neves said. “It was such big news, and it was such great news for someone who was so deserving of it. We were following her on Instagram and all that stuff and messaging back and forth with her. So really, everyone was super excited when she got the call up and got to put on that national team uniform.”

Technology not only helped the Cargo follow along as Hall and Panama played a couple of games against Colombia. It also helped her land on the team in the first place, thanks to some help from her dad, who sent her highlights to the Panamanian Football Federation on YouTube.

Her dad had sent a tape in of her from her JC up there, Sierra,” Neves said. “They had sent tapes. She went down for just training, pure training, no friendlies, down in December and she came back up and she was playing with us. She was performing great against such top quality competition that they were like, ‘Okay, she’s getting it done against some of the best competition out there.’ So they went ahead and called her in for the two friendlies for training and the two friendlies before they went off to the World Cup.”

While Hall, a Rio Americano graduate, didn’t make the World Cup roster, she set the stage for 2027.

“I will be one of many around here who will be rooting for Panama to make sure they make it to the World Cup in four years from now because we’re very sure if that happens, Gianna will be on that squad,” Neves said.

After two years at Sierra College, Hall is in her first season with the University of North Dakota.