(KTXL) — The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway and the U.S. Women’s National Team is looking for its third consecutive World Cup championship, a feat that has never been accomplished.

In the Sacramento area, there are bars and restaurants showing the USWNT compete on the biggest stage of the world’s sport.

From viewing parties hosted by the Sacramento Republic FC along with restaurants and bars holding specials, here is where you can watch the U.S. women’s World Cup matches in the Sacramento area.

Official Sacramento Republic FC viewings

The Sacramento Republic FC is inviting fans and community members to watch matches at its official viewing locations throughout the area.

The club is teaming up with Le Five Indoor Soccer to host a free watch party for USA’s first World Cup match against Vietnam on Friday, July 21.

The Republic FC will also host a watch party for the USA vs. Netherlands match at Heart Health Park before its home match against the Phoneix Rising FC on July 26.

An RSVP is recommended for the opening group stage match.

The club has not announced a watch party for the USA’s third group stage match.

Here are the locations and times of the USWNT watch parties:

•Friday, July 21: USA vs. Vietnam; 6 p.m., Le Five Indoor Soccer, 11115 Folsom Boulevard STE 200, Rancho Cordova

•Wednesday, July 26: USA vs. the Netherlands; 6 p.m., Heart Health Park, 1600 Exposition Boulevard, Sacramento

•Tuesday, Aug. 1: USA vs. Portugal; 12 a.m., N/A

Sudwerk Brewing Co.

The California Storm is hosting an official viewing party for the USA’s group stage match against the Netherlands at Sudwerk Brewing Co. in Davis on July 26, according to a post from their Facebook page.

According to the team, there will be yard games, beer, giveaways and prizes.

The match begins at 6 p.m. and the location is 2001 2nd Street in Davis.

Henry’s Lounge

Henry’s Lounge in midtown Sacramento is hosting a viewing party for all of the USA’s matches, according to the U.S. Soccer website.

The midtown bar is located at 2019 O Street.

Kathrin’s Biergarten

German restaurant Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin is hosting watch parties for all of the USA’s matches, according to U.S. Soccer.

The restaurant is located at 4810 Granite Drive in Rocklin.

Stockton

The Stockton Cargo is hosting a watch party for the USWNT’s opening World Cup match against Vietnam at Michel’s New York Pizza.

According to an Instagram post from the club, free pizza will be provided. The pizza restaurant is located at 2300 West Alpine Avenue in Stockton.