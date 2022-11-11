(KTXL) — The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts this November and in the Sacramento area, you can catch most of the matches on FOX40.

The tournament features 32 teams from five different FIFA member associations and will kick off with host country Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20.

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX40 in November and December. FOX40 will also broadcast Mexico’s matches and other huge matchups of the international tournament.

The U.S. Men’s team is placed in Group B — with England, Iran, and Wales — and will begin its World Cup run on Nov. 21 against Wales. The U.S. will then play England on Nov. 25 and wrap up group play against Iran on November 29.

As for Mexico, the club is placed in Group C and will begin its World Cup run against Poland on Nov. 22. Mexico continues group play against Argentina on Nov. 26 and will wrap up the group stage on Nov. 30.

The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Dec. 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 9, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 13, the third-place match on Dec. 17, and the championship on Dec. 18.

The first match FOX40 will broadcast will be a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands.

All of the matches on FOX40 will be preceded by the special show, World Cup Today. A recap of the day’s action will be featured on another show, World Cup Tonight, at 12 a.m. after all of the day’s matches have finished.

Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX40 will broadcast throughout November and December:

Note: Times are PST and Games scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX40 are in bold.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 5 a.m. FS1

Senegal vs. the Netherlands. 7:45 a.m. FOX40

United States vs. Wales, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 5 a.m., FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 7:45 a.m., FOX40

France vs. Australia, 11 a.m., FOX40

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 2 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 7:45 a.m., FOX40

Belgium vs. Canada, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m., FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 5 a.m., FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 7:45 a.m., FOX40

Brazil vs. Serbia, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 2 a.m., FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 5 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 7:45 a.m., FOX40

England vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 2 a.m., FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1

France vs. Denmark, 8 a.m., FS1

Argentina vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 2 a.m., FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 5 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m. FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 2 a.m., FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 5 a.m., FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7:45 a.m., FOX40

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 7 a.m., FS1

Wales vs. England, 11 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

Iran vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Australia vs. Denmark, 7 a.m., FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1

Tunisia vs. France, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

Poland vs. Argentina, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Thursday, Dec. 1

Canada vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., FS1

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

Japan vs. Spain, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Friday, Dec. 2

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m., FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., FS1

South Korea vs. Portugal, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

Cameron vs. Brazil, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Knockout stage

The knockout stage begins on Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Round of 16 and concludes with the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. The majority of the knockout stage games will be broadcasted on FOX40.

Here is the schedule for the knockout stage:

Round of 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

TBD vs. TBD,10:45 a.m., FOX40

Sunday, Dec. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m. FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. FS1

Monday, Dec. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m. FOX40

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Tuesday, Dec. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Saturday, Dec. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Wednesday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX40

Third place match

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX40