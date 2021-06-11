Capital Christian School quarterback ranks 2nd at Elite 11 Regionals

(KTXL) — It seems like the high school football season just ended, and a new one is about to start.

For quarterbacks, they usually spend the summer attending camps and combines. There was a big one recently in Los Angeles and the quarterback for Capital Christian High School participated in it.

The short offseason has been both busy and rewarding for Anthony Garcia. This past weekend, he attended a mega-camp in Dallas and then the Elite 11 Regional Sunday in Los Angeles.

“That was really fun because I got to compete against some of the top quarterbacks in the nation, and I was definitely up there with them,” Garcia said.

And the results back up Garcia’s statement; he came out ranked second.

“It could be a lot of pressure, but I just enjoy it and I have fun with it. I’m trying to be better than my father was, which is some big shoes,” Garcia said.

His father, Aaron Garcia, is no stranger to football fans in this region. He started at Sacramento State before going on to have a 19-year professional career in the Arena Football League.

“I got to grow up watching him play, and really I just saw how good he was. But I want to be better,” Anthony Garcia said. “Our game is kind of different. I was more athletic that he was, but he was definitely consistent and good at what he did.”

And his father agrees.

“He’s more athletic, more well-rounded. He just needs to get the repetitions. He’s a very tough kid, so I think it’s going to pay off in the long run,” Aaron Garcia said. “As a quarterback there needs to be a quiet confidence at the least, because you’ve got to get everybody to follow you. And I think those are the things that, the more he gets on the field, the more repetitions he gets, the more tough situations he’s in and goes through, that’s how that character is built.”

Anthony Garcia has already caught the attention of several Division-1 schools. Regardless, his father stresses he should enjoy the process and get away from football for a little bit.

But it’s not easy with the back-to-back seasons this year.

“So, letting him be a kid still, you know, but also realize there is a business side of it too,” Aaron Garcia said.

“So, I’m excited to get back to it. I think we’re going to have a good team because a lot of our guys are returning from last year, so I think we’ll have some good chemistry and a solid squad,” Anthony Garcia said.

He is also looking a bit further than this season.

“I want to go all the way, and I want to play in the NFL,” Anthony Garcia said.