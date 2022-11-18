SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Championship matchups are all set in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The semifinals of the football playoffs in the Sacramento area took place Friday. Here are the games FOX40 followed throughout the round.

Turlock at Oak Ridge

After going winless last season, the Oak Ridge Trojans were looking to make the ultimate turnaround of competing for a section title.

The Trojans are in the Division I Section championship after defeating the Turlock Bulldogs 24-0 in the Division I semifinals. Oak Ridge entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed while Turlock was the No. 7 seed in the bracket.

The Trojans did most of their scoring in the first quarter, scoring 17 points in the quarter and taking a 17-0 lead at halftime. Oak Ridge scored its third touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

Oak Ridge will take on top-seeded Folsom in the Division I championship next week.

Central Catholic at Folsom

The top-seeded Folsom Bulldogs are back in the championship game after defeating the Central Catholic Raiders in the DI semifinals.

The Bulldogs led after the first quarter and scored at least 13 points in every quarter. Folsom took a 28-13 lead at halftime, followed by adding 13 more points to the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs didn’t slow down in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points to get to 62 for the night.

Folsom will face Oak Ridge, a team it played earlier this season, for the DII championship. In the previous meeting this season, the Bulldogs won 42-13 at Oak Ridge.

In last year’s championship game, Folsom defeated Rocklin 20-3 in the DI finals.

Rocklin at Manteca

The Manteca Buffaloes, the top-seeded team in Division II needed two scores to get past the Rocklin Thunder on Friday.

Behind a 15-point fourth quarter, the Buffaloes defeated the Thunder 34-28.

Rocklin was leading 21-13 at halftime and was up 28-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Manteca will look to cap off its tremendous season with a section championship against No. 6 Granite Bay in the DII title game.

Granite Bay at Del Oro

The sixth-seeded Granite Bay Grizzlies upset the No. 2 Del Oro Golden Eagles 21-16 in the DII semifinals.

All of the Grizzlies’ scoring was done in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles cut the Grizzlies’ lead to five points in the fourth quarter but were able to hold on.

Granite Bay is facing Manteca next week for the DII championship.

Woodcreek at Christian Brothers

The Christian Brothers Falcons continued their playoff run with a 20-14 victory over the Woodcreek Timberwolves in the DIII semifinals.

After the Timberwolves were up 14-7 at halftime, both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, but the Falcons prevailed with 13 points in the fourth quarter.

The loss for the Timberwolves ends a playoff run where they made it to the section semifinals as the No. 8 seed. Their playoff wins include a 49-0 thumping over Golden Valley and a 26-21 upset win over top-seeded Placer.

The Falcons, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 3 seed Grant in the championship next week. The Grant Pacers defeated No. 2 Patterson 80-44 in the semifinals.

Capital Christian at West Park

In DIV, the seventh-seeded Capital Christian Cougars upset the No. 3 West Park Panthers in a 41-34 victory.

The game was tied 14-14 at the end of the quarter and the Cougars took the lead at halftime after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. The Cougars continued to have the lead at the end of the third quarter with a 28-21 advantage.

Capital Christian’s playoff includes an upset 42-35 victory over No. 2 Casa Roble in the quarterfinals and a 48-13 win over No. 10 Wood in the first quarter.

The Cougars will play the top-seeded Vanden Vikings in the DIV championship game next week. The Vikings defeated No. 4 Kimball 29-6 in the semifinals.

Championship matchups

Here are the Sac-Joaquin Section championship matchups that will take place next week. Dates and times are yet to be determined.

Division I

No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 Oak Ridge

Division II

No. 1 Manteca vs. No. 6 Granite Bay

Division III

No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. No. 3 Grant

Division IV

No. 1 Vanden vs. No. 7 Capital Christian

Division V

No. 2 Sonora vs. No. 5 Escalon

Division VI

No. 1 Summerville vs. No. 2 Hughson

Division VIII

No. 1 Ripon Christian vs. Woodland Christian