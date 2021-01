Despite the lack of sports, a Lincoln High School senior may still be able to continue his education and athletic career at the collegiate level.

J.T. Willis, who plays quarterback, says it wasn’t what he had hoped but that he was able to do enough to continue at the college level.

“I have a plan to go play college plan outside of high school, so I’m kinda just working for that now,” Willis said.

Willis says he has scholarship offers and also recently returned from a recruiting trip to Oregon.