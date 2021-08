SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may finally have the no. 2 tight end he's needed to support all-pro George Kittle in Ross Dwelley.

“Ross is a very dependable guy who has as good of hands as anyone on our team. If the quarterbacks put it there, and the guys not by him, rarely is he not going to make that play, so he gets more confidence each year,” Shanahan said. “We had to throw him into a bunch of roles last year with Kittle being out so long, and the more roles he gets thrown in the more he'll surprise you and the better he gets.”