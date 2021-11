SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in Alameda and Contra Costa counties for 3-year-old Leo Norvell.

Novell has been reportedly abducted by 30-year-old Joshua Yago, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 lbs. Norvell is 3 feet and 35 pounds.