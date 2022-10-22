SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the second to last week of the regular season, it was another action-packed Friday night of high school football in the Sacramento region.

In FOX40’s game of the week, the West Park Panthers welcomed the Placer Hillmen in a battle of undefeated teams looking to claim first place in the Foothill Valley League.

The Hillmen started the first quarter with a 14-0 lead and continued that momentum through the second quarter, going into halftime with a 21-7 advantage.

Placer added a touchdown in the third quarter, but West Park made it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Panthers scored 28 points in the fourth quarter, but their comeback fell short, falling 42-35 to the Hillmen.

The Hillmen remain undefeated at 9-0 and 4-0 in league.

The Hillmen look to conclude the regular season as undefeated league champions against the Oakmont Vikings next Friday.

The 7-1 Panthers are hoping to rebound and close out the regular season strong on the road against the Lincoln Fighting Zebras next Friday.

Here are some other games FOX40 followed for week nine.

Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our Fan Favorite Game of the Week voted on by the fans, the Pioneer Patriots welcomed the Casa Roble Rams in a Golden Empire League contest.

After the Rams took a 7-0 lead at halftime, Casa Roble went on to defeat the Patriots 28-12.

The Rams outscored the Patriots 21-12 in the second half, allowing six points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Casa Roble improves to 8-1 on the season and has won eight straight games since its opening season loss to Placer on Aug. 19. The Rams improved to 4-0 in league play.

Pioneer drops to 6-3 overall and 2-2 against league opponents. The Patriots will close out the season on the road against the Rio Linda Knights next Friday.

Casa Roble has its sights set on a league title when they host the Dixon Rams next Friday. Dixon will go into that game at 8-1 overall and 4-0 in league.

Folsom at Granite Bay

The Folsom Bulldogs remain undefeated against Sierra Foothill League opponents after defeating the Granite Bay Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Bulldogs led at halftime with a score of 21-7. Folsom followed its lead with a 27-point third quarter and added a touchdown in the Fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the SFL and will look to finish the season undefeated in league when it hosts the Rocklin Thunder next week.

As the Grizzlies, they drop to 5-4 overall and remain winless in league at 0-4. They’ll look to win their first league next week when they host the Whitney Wildcats.

Monterey Trail at Grant

In one of the wildest games of the week, the Monterey Trail Mustangs defeated the Grant Pacers 49-42 on the road in a Metropolitan League contest

The Mustangs improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in league while the Pacers drop 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Metropolitan.

Monterey Trail will close the season at home against River City next Friday. Grant plays Laguna Creek at home next week.

Central Catholic at Manteca

The Manteca Buffaloes put their undefeated record on the line when they hosted the Central Catholic Raiders.

The Buffaloes receive their first season loss, falling 56-49 in a shootout.

Manteca took a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and led at halftime at 34-28. The Raiders led 49-42 at the end of the third quarter after scoring 21 points in the third.

The Buffaloes and Raiders each scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Manteca drops to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Valley Oak League. The Buffaloes will look to bounce back when it hosts Oakdale next Friday.

Central Catholic improves to 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the VOL after the win. The Raiders will host Sierra next week.

Escalon at Ripon

In a Trans Valley League game, the Ripon Indians welcomed the Escalon Cougars on Friday.

The Cougars shut out the Indians 43-0 to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in league play. The Indians drop to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in league.

The Indians hope to bounce back in a road game against the Hughson Huskies next week. The Cougars will finish the regular season at Livingston next Friday.

Union Mine at Liberty Ranch

The Liberty Ranch Hawks put their undefeated record on the line when they welcomed the Union Mine Diamondbacks in a Sierra Valley Conference League.

The Hawks remain unbeaten after defeating the Diamondbacks 23-6. Liberty Ranch scored 20 of its points in the first quarter.

The Hawks improve to 9-0 and 4-0 in league. Liberty Ranch will look to finish the season undefeated when they host the Galt Warriors next week.

The Diamondbacks dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league.

Union Mine will head to El Dorado next Friday.

Jesuit at Elk Grove

In a Delta League contest, the Elk Grove Thundering Herd defeated the Jesuit Marauders 34-21.

The Thundering Herd led throughout the game after taking a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Elk Grove improves to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in league and will finish the regular season at home against Franklin next week.

Jesuit drops to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in league. The Marauders conclude the regular season at home against Davis next Friday.