SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night.
In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night.
As for the Mustangs (0-1), they’ll host De La Salle (0-0) from Concord next week.
Here are some other scores from around the Sacramento region:
Central-Fresno at Edison
Central from Fresno left Stockton Friday night with a 28-7 over Edison. The Grizzlies from Central scored a touchdown in each quarter while the Vikings didn’t score until the fourth quarter.
Grace Davis at Weston Ranch
The Weston Ranch 28 defeated the Grace Davis Spartans 28-25.
Granite Bay at Elk Grove
The Granite Bay Grizzlies defeated the Elk Grove Thundering Herd 34-12 on the road.
Oak Ridge at Cosumnes Oaks
The Oak Ridge Trojans routed the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack 56-0 on the road Friday night.
Whitney at Antelope
The Whitney Wildcats defeated the Antelope Titans 35-28 on the road.
McClatchy at Twelve Bridges
In the program’s first varsity football game, the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos were victorious 36-35 over the McClatchy Lions.