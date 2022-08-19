SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night.

In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night.

As for the Mustangs (0-1), they’ll host De La Salle (0-0) from Concord next week.

Here are some other scores from around the Sacramento region:

Central-Fresno at Edison

Central from Fresno left Stockton Friday night with a 28-7 over Edison. The Grizzlies from Central scored a touchdown in each quarter while the Vikings didn’t score until the fourth quarter.

Grace Davis at Weston Ranch

The Weston Ranch 28 defeated the Grace Davis Spartans 28-25.

Granite Bay at Elk Grove

The Granite Bay Grizzlies defeated the Elk Grove Thundering Herd 34-12 on the road.

Oak Ridge at Cosumnes Oaks

The Oak Ridge Trojans routed the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack 56-0 on the road Friday night.

Whitney at Antelope

The Whitney Wildcats defeated the Antelope Titans 35-28 on the road.

McClatchy at Twelve Bridges

In the program’s first varsity football game, the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos were victorious 36-35 over the McClatchy Lions.