SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.

FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.”

The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, defeating the Raiders 47-7 to improve to 2-0.

The Rams took a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and went into halftime up 34-7. The Rams added six more points in the third quarter and finished the game with seven points in the final period.

Here are some other scores from this week’s slate of games.

Tokey at Kennedy

In our FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week decided by fans, the Kennedy Cougars welcomed the Tokay Tigers out of Lodi.

After taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a score from Barrett Crosby, the Tigers went into halftime with a 36-0 lead, which was the final score.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 with the victory.

Sheldon at Christian Brothers

In a battle of two 2-0 teams, the Christian Brothers Falcons welcomed the Sheldon Huskies Friday night.

After a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, the Huskies scored 21 more points in the second quarter to take a 28-7 lead at halftime. The Huskies scored two more times and beat the Falcons 42-14 to improve to 3-0.

Sacramento at Inderkum

After a tough start to the season, the Inderkum Tigers were looking for their first win of the 2022 campaign when they welcomed the Sacramento High Dragons Friday night.

The Tigers officially entered the win column Friday with a 40-0 victory over the Dragons.

Inderkum improves to 1-2 on the season.

Grant at Reno

The Grant High Pacers were looking to stay undefeated Friday night when they took a trip to Reno to face the Reno High Huskies.

The Pacers dropped to 2-1 after falling to 30-21 to the Huskies.

The Huskies took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and went into halftime with an 18-15 advantage. The Huskies started to chip away with six points in the third quarter, extending their lead to nine points. After a score from Grant, Reno extended its lead again with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.