Note: This article will be updated once we learned of final results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.

FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.

Here are some other games FOX40 Sports followed Friday night.

FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our Fan Favorite Game of the Week decided by fans, the Rio Linda Knights welcomed the Foothill Mustangs.

Rio Linda is looking for its third straight win, coming into Friday’s matchup with a 2-1 record. Foothill entered Friday’s game with a 1-2 record.

The Mustangs got off to a 12-0 start in the first quarter and went into halftime with an 18-6 lead.

Elk Grove at Cosumnes Oaks

Both the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack and Elk Grove Thundering Herd were looking to get back into the win column for the first time in two weeks.

Both teams are coming off of one-score losses and entered Friday’s game at 1-3.

Menlo-Atherton at Del Oro

The Del Oro Golden Eagles are looking to stay undefeated when they welcome the Menlo-Atherton Bears from the Bay Area.

Menlo-Atherton also entered the matchup undefeated with a 2-0 record.

Vacaville at Granite Bay

The Granite Bay Grizzlies are looking to stay undefeated Friday night when they welcome the Vacaville Bulldogs.

The Grizzlies came into the matchup at 4-0 while the Bulldogs entered the game at 2-1.