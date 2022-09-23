SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is in the books.

One of this week’s most notable games was the Folsom Bulldogs visiting the De La Salle Spartans in Concord. In a matchup between two of the state’s top programs, the Bulldogs left the Bay Area with a 24-20 win.

The Bulldogs kept the Spartans out of the endzone in the first half, taking a 10-0 lead at halftime. The Spartans made it a three-point game with a touchdown in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs responded with a score of their own.

The Spartans scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to take a 20-17 lead, but that lead didn’t last long.

The Bulldogs took the lead on a 1-yard Austin Mack touchdown.

Folsom improves to 4-1 on the win and will head to Oak Ridge next Friday.

Here are some other games that FOX40 followed Friday night along with highlights.

FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our Fan Favorite Game of the Week voted by the fans, the undefeated Sutter Huskies defeated the Colfax Falcons 42-6.

After taking a 14-6 lead at halftime, the Huskies scored 28 points in the second half with 21 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Sutter will bring a 6-0 record in a home game against the Bear River Bruins in a Thursday night matchup. Colfax will head to Marysville next Friday.

Lincoln-Stockton at East Union

The Lincoln Trojans from Stockton defeated the East Union Lancers 61-22 on the road Friday night.

The Trojans improve to 3-2 while the Lancers drop to 3-2.

Lincoln will host Tracy next Friday while East Union will play at Central Catholic in Modesto.

Stagg at Weston Ranch

The Stagg Kings defeated the Weston Ranch Cougars 26-13 on the road Friday night.

The Delta Kings took a 13-6 lead at halftime and took control of the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Stagg improves to 4-2 on the season while Weston Ranch drops to 2-4.

The Delta Kings will host Bear Creek next Friday while the Cougars will head to McNair next week.

Ponderosa at Casa Roble

The Casa Roble Rams defeated the Ponderosa Bruins 51-7 at home.

The Rams improved to 4-1 on the season while the Bruins drop to 2-2.

Ponderosa will head to Placer next Friday while Casa Roble will play at Mesa Verde in Citrus Heights.

Pitman at Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Trojans remain undefeated after defeating the Pitman Pride 61-0 on Friday.

Oak Ridge’s win sets up a matchup against Folsom at home next Friday. The Trojans will head into that game with a 5-0 record.

Pitman drops to 1-4 and will host rival Turlock next Friday.

Rosemont at Foothill

The Rosemont Wolverine defeated the Foothill Mustangs 40-21 in a road game.

The Wolverine improves to 4-1 with the win while the Mustangs drop to 2-3.

Rosemont will head to Galt next Friday while Foothill will play on the road at Cordova.