SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — We’re halfway through the regular season for high school football in the Sacramento Region.

FOX40’s Game of the Week was a Sierra Foothill League matchup between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Oak Ridge Trojans.

After a tough win over De La Salle last week, the Bulldogs defeated the Trojans 42-13. It’s Folsom’s fourth consecutive win while it’s Oak Ridge’s first loss of the season.

Folsom improves to 5-1 while Oak Ridge drops to 5-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs will go on the road again in a league matchup against the Whitney Wildcats. The Trojans will go on the road against Granite Bay in a league game next Friday.

Here are some other games FOX40 followed for week six.

Granite Bay at Del Oro

In a meeting of two undefeated teams, the Del Oro Golden Eagles remain unbeaten after defeating the Granite Bay Grizzlies 21-10 in a Sierra Foothill League game.

The Golden Eagles scored all of their 21 points in the second quarter. The Grizzlies’ 10 points all came in the first half.

Del Oro improves to 6-0 while Granite Bay drops to 51.

The Golden Eagles will look to remain undefeated when they host the Rocklin Thunder in a league game next Friday. The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in a league game against Oak Ridge next week.

FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week, the Casa Roble Rams defeated the Mesa Verde Mavericks 70-0 on the road in a Golden Empire League game.

The Rams improve to 5-1 on the season and will look to push their winning streak to six games next Friday at home against Rio Linda. It’s the Mavericks’ first loss of the season, dropping them to 5-1.

Mesa Verde will look to bounce back next Friday at home against Pioneer in a league contest.

Rocklin at Whitney in Quarry Bowl

In another SFL matchup, the Rocklin Thunder defeated the Whitney Wildcats 13-10 on the road.

The Thunder led at halftime with a 10-7 advantage and kept the Wildcats out of the endzone for the rest of the game. The Thunder also didn’t score a touchdown in the second half but had the go-ahead points on a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Rocklin improves to 5-1 on the season while Whitney drops to 3-3.

Rocklin will head to Del Oro next week while Whitney will host Folsom next Friday.

Valley Christian at Foresthill

In the team’s first game since Sept. 2 due to the Mosquito Fire, the Foresthill Wildfires hosted the Valley Christian Lions in a game in the Sacramento Metro Athletic League.

After taking a lead at the end of the third quarter, the Wildfires fell to the Lions 22-14.

Foresthill drops to 0-3 on the season while Valley Christian improves to 5-1.

The Wildfires will look to get their first victory of the season when they head to Rocklin to take on Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in a league contest next Friday. The Lions will host Encina Prep on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Oakmont at West Park

The West Park Panthers remained undefeated with a 59-21 victory over the Oakmont Vikings in a Foothill Valley League game at home.

After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, West Park took a 38-14 lead at halftime and controlled the rest of the game. The Panthers scored 21 points in the third quarter while the Vikings scored one touchdown in the quarter.

West Park improves to 5-0 while Oakmont drops to 1-5.

League play continues for both teams next Friday, as West Park will host Nevada Union and Oakmont will host Ponderosa.