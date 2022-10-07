SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week seven of the high school football season featured many league matchups in the Sacramento region, but a nonleague contest in Stockton was one of Friday night’s highlights.

In one of this week’s most notable games, the St. Mary’s Rams defeated De La Salle 45-35 to stay unbeaten on the season.

The Rams improve to 7-0 while the Spartans drop to 3-3.

The Rams were the third Sac-Joaquin Section opponent this season the Spartans, who made the trip to Stockton from Concord. One of the De La Salle’s losses was to Folsom, which beat the Northern California powerhouse 24-20 last week.

After a 21-21 tie at halftime, the Rams outscored the Spartans 24-14 in the second half.

The Rams will return home next Friday against the Tracy Bulldogs in a Tri-City Athletic League contest.

Here are other games FOX40 followed for week seven.

Rocklin at Del Oro

The Del Oro Golden Eagles welcomed the Rocklin Thunder in a Sierra Foothill League matchup.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Thunder 33-20 to undefeated at 7-0. The loss drops the Thunder to 5-2.

Del Oro kept out Rocklin out of the end zone in the first half, taking a 20-0 lead at halftime. The Thunder cut the Golden Eagles lead to seven points with a 13-point third quarter.

From there, Del Oro put the game away with 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Both teams will continue league play next week with the Thunder returning home against Granite Bay while the Golden Eagles will head to Folsom.

Oak Ridge at Granite Bay

In another Sierra Foothill League matchup, the Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Oak Ridge Trojans.

After losing their first game of the season last week, the Trojans got back in the win column with a 17-16 win over the Grizzlies. The Trojans improved to 6-1 on the season while the Grizzlies dropped to 5-2.

Granite Bay will head to Rocklin next Friday while Oak Ridge will host Whitney. Both of those matchups are league games.

Elk Grove at Sheldon

The Sheldon Huskies welcomed the Elk Grove Thundering Herd in a Delta League matchup.

The Thundering Herd took a 48-20 road victory to improve to 4-3. The loss drops the Huskies to 5-3.

Elk Grove started fast with a 34-point first quarter and only allowing six points. The Thundering Herd score a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Sheldon will continue league play next Friday against Davis on the road while Elk Grove will play league opponent Pleasant Grove in an away game.

Sierra at Manteca

In our FOX40 Fan Favorite game of the week, the Manteca Buffaloes hosted the Sierra Timberwolves in a Valley Oak League contest.

The Buffaloes routed the Timberwolves 68-0 to remain undefeated at 6-0. The loss drops the Timberwolves to 1-6 and has lost three straight games for the second time this season.

Manteca will look to stay unbeaten when it heads to East Union for a Valley Oak contest next Friday. Sierra will look to get its second win of the season next week when the Timberwolves host Kimball in a league matchup.