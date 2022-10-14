SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The high school football season is winding down as week eight kicked off Friday in the Sacramento area.

In one of this week’s game, the Central Catholic Raiders welcomed Oakdale Mustangs to Modesto for a matchup between two of the top teams in the Valley Oak League.

The Raiders defeated the Mustangs 35-7 to remain unbeaten in league play at 3-0.

The victory, their third straight, improves the Raiders to 4-4 overall. The Mustangs drop to 6-2, and the loss snaps their winning streak of five games.

Central Catholic will head to Manteca for a league matchup next Friday. Oakdale will host Kimball next Friday for a league game.

Here are some other games FOX40 followed for week eight.

FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

In our FOX40 Fan Game of the Week, decided by the fans, the El Dorado Cougars welcomed the Galt Warriors in a Sierra Valley Conference game.

The Cougars started fast in this game, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime. They kept the Warriors out of the end zone all night, shutting them out 56-0.

It’s the Cougars’ second shutout victory of the season.

El Dorado improves to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the SVC. Galt drops to 2-6 and remains winless in the league at 0-3.

El Dorado will play Rosemont on the road next Friday while Galt will play Bradshaw Christian on the road.

Del Oro at Folsom

In a Sierra Foothill League matchup, the Folsom Bulldogs welcomed the undefeated Del Oro Golden Eagles.

On homecoming night, the Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead at halftime and didn’t allow the Golden Eagles to score in the second half.

Folsom scored 13 points in the second half and went on to win 34-7.

The Bulldogs improve to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play while the Golden Eagles lose for the first time this season, dropping to 7-1 overall and 2-1 against league opponents.

Folsom will head to Granite Bay next Friday in an SFL game while Del Oro plays league opponent Whitney on the road next week.

Granite Bay at Rocklin

In another SFL game, the Rocklin Thunder welcomed the Granite Bay Grizzlies.

The Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 21-14 as all touchdowns were scored in the second half.

After a scoreless game at halftime, Rocklin got on the board first with a touchdown in the third quarter and went on to take a 21-0 with two more scores in the fourth.

The Grizzlies scored two touchdowns to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, but their comeback fell short.

The Thunder improves to 6-2 on the season and 1-1 in the league. The Grizzlies drop to 5-3 and remain winless in the league at 0-3.

Rocklin will host Oak Ridge next Friday while Granite Bay will host Folsom.

Sutter at Twelve Bridges

The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos put their five-game winning streak on the line when they welcomed the undefeated Sutter Huskies for a Pioneer Valley League contest.

The Huskies snap the Raging Rhinos’ skid, defeating them 42-14 to remain unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the league.

After a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Huskies outscored the Raging Rhinos 28-0 for the rest of the game.

The loss drops the Raging Rhinos to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the league.

Twelve Bridges will host Colfax in a league game next Friday while Sutter will have a bye next week. Sutter will conclude the regular season at home against league opponent Wheatland on Oct. 27.